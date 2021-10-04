x
Troubled background check system delays eldercare hiring

California Department of Social Security introduced its new background check system with the hopes of completing background checks quickly and efficiently.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A new portal from the California Department of Social Services is supposed to automate criminal background checks for home care and community care providers.

The Guardian was introduced in January 2021 and was meant to be a quick and efficient way of completing background checks. But those trying to use it say they have been frustrated for months. 

So far, 38% of the department’s licensed facilities use the new tool, while the rest find workarounds or remain frustrated. Several say they have been unable to hire employees since the new system went live in January.

The department says it's working to fix “some early technical issues” so all applications can be processed quickly.

Tap here to read the full story from the Associated Press. 

Resources guide for California families

