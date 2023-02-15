California wildfire officials confirm bird flu in dead bobcat

The bobcat was found in an area where the virus had been recently detected in a turkey vulture

CALIFORNIA, USA — An adult bobcat died from a Eurasian strain of bird flu, (HPAI) H5N1, California wildlife officials said Wednesday.

Authorities said it's the first detection in a wild mammal in the state. The bobcat's remains were gathered in Butte County by the California Department Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) on Dec. 23, 2022.

Samples were sent to lab for testing and officials confirmed the results on Jan. 24.

According to CDFW, the virus has been periodically found in the U.S. and Canada in animals like foxes, bobcats, racoons and skunks.

HPAI H5N1 was first detected in wild birds in California back in July 2022. To date, the virus has been found in wild birds from 44 counties, according to CDFW, and has also been reported in domestic birds from 18 counties.

The bobcat was found in an area where the virus had been recently detected in a turkey vulture, however, officials said infection of wild mammals with bird flu virus appears to be rare.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the transmission risk of bird flu to be low, but still recommends basic protective measures.

