California's Medicaid overhaul approved by federal government

The decision allows Medicaid money to be spent on housing-related services as California struggles with homelessness and a lack of affordable housing.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The U.S. government has approved California’s overhaul of the nation’s largest insurance program for low-income and disabled residents.

The decision among other things allows Medicaid money to be spent on housing-related services as the most populous state struggles with homelessness and a lack of affordable housing.

Starting with the new year Saturday, California will among other things expand what had been a limited “whole person care pilot program” to eligible Medi-Cal members statewide.

Medi-Cal covers one of every three Californians, more than half of school-age children, half of the births in California, and more than two of every three patient days in long-term care facilities.

