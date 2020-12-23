Can your holiday packages transmit COVID-19?

A Cleveland Clinic expert weighs in.

CLEVELAND — As the holiday season continues through this week, more packages than ever are being sent to family and friends.

But can you transmit COVID-19 from them?

Cleveland Clinic infectious disease specialist Kristen Englund says not likely.

"At most, cardboard can have the virus on it for about 24 hours, so the time that it's gone through all of the processing, it's really unlikely that the cardboard box is going to have any virus on it," Dr. Englund said.

Research has shown that the most popular way that COVID-19 is spread is through respiratory droplets in the air when people talk, cough or sneeze. Packages traveling through the mail have been determined to be low risk.

With that said, if you are still worried about the cleanliness of your boxes and packages, practicing good hygiene can help ease your mind.

"If you're concerned, the easiest thing to do is open up the cardboard box, wash your hands, sanitize them, take out the contents, dispose of the cardboard box and sanitize your hands again," Dr. Englund continues.