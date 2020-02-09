Chadwick Boseman’s untimely death is shining a spotlight on colon cancer

Dr. Thomas Hopkins, an internal medicine specialist at Sutter Health, told ABC10 colon cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Chadwick Boseman’s untimely death is now serving as a wakeup call for people to get screened for colon cancer.

Here’s what we learned about colon cancer during our interview with Dr. Hopkins.

Q: When is screening recommended?

Dr. Hopkins: "Everybody should begin screening at age 45 or 50. Unless cancer runs in the family, then you need to consider getting tested at an earlier age.

Colon cancer, anybody can get it. Nobody is immune. This is not an African American condition, it’s not a black or white issue. It really is if you have a colon, you’re at risk. We have to understand the risk factors for colon cancer are several: One involves the genetic factors that are related to that. There are environmental factors that may be related to that. That is based on what our behaviors are. We know that if you have obesity, that if you smoke, if you have a high-fat diet or a diet that is low in fruits and vegetables and fibers, you’re at risk"

Q: How does family genetics play a role?

Dr. Hopkins: “The key thing to remember is if you have a family history of colon cancer you start screening earlier. For example, if mom or dad, even if they have an uncle who had colon cancer at age 50, then I would say that person needs to start looking at being screened for cancer at age 40.”

Q: Will early detection make a difference?

Dr. Hopkins: “Yes, they say if 9 out of 10 people who get rectal cancer and is caught early will live more than five years. The problem is that people wait too long. They say, 'Well I feel good. I don’t have any symptoms.' That tumor spread beyond the colon where it goes into other tissues, the bone, the brain etcetera, and now you have an increased risk of death.”

Q: Are there racial disparities in the risk of colon cancer??

Dr. Hopkins: “You will see in people of lower social-economic status, that live in inner cities, that have poor education, poor health access, you will see statistically that they will have an increased risk of colon cancer in those populations.”

Q: What are the symptoms you need to look out for?

Dr. Hopkins: “Could be something vague like abdominal pain or bloating or evidence of rectal bleeding, an indication of any change in the stool patterns or bowel habits.”

