Clearing up misconceptions surrounding DNR orders | Health Beat with Brea Love

"Let's say in an unfortunate situation you said, 'oh, I do not want to be intubated, I don't want to have chest compressions, I don't want to go in the hospital on a ventilator' and if you didn't have one of these [POLST forms], then the paramedics, health professionals and first responders are gonna do everything to you. So they might do something that you don't want to have done," Dr. Hopkins said. "It doesn't have to be 'do not resuscitate.' This document could say do everything to me. I want everything done and that's what that designation would be. So, it's taken a lot of times out of context in the negative, when it really could be in the positive."