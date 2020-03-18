SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Everyone and everything has felt the sting of the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses from restaurants and movie theaters even schools have had to shutter their doors to help prevent the spread of the virus. Now, gyms are stepping up to protect its members, too.

Here is how a few local gyms have responded to the pandemic:

Although all physical locations of 24 Hour Fitness are temporarily closed, there are other options for members. The 24GO app has 1,500 workouts available, with options available for free that previously were paid experiences.

Members can also avoid grocery stores and order meals via Trifecta at a discount. And last, through a partnership with Future, members can access one month of one-on-one remote video training at a discount.

If your membership was set to expire during the closure, the membership will be extended for the same duration clubs were closed.

The fitness center that brands itself as the "No Lunk Zone" is bringing the gym to you. Planet Fitness is uploading workouts on its Facebook and YouTube page to help people stuck at home stay healthy.

Unlike other fitness centers, Anytime Fitness is not currently enforcing a blanket closure of all gyms. However, on the gym's website message concerning coronavirus, it's asking all members to, "check with your local club for information about changes in their hours of operation."

Based on directives from California Gov. Gavin Newsom, California Family Fitness has closed all of its locations. No reopening date was announced.

In its press release announcing the temporary closures, California Family Fitness also noted that all memberships will be in a "frozen status until further notice."

At the end of business on Tuesday, March 17, the Capital Athletic Club closed its doors. The gym hopes to reopen on Wednesday, April 1, but, "our timeline will be re-evaluated as more information on the control of this virus is shared."

Members should watch the club's social media pages for tips on how to exercise from home.

As of March 16, Gold's Gym has temporarily closed all of its locations. The fitness franchise hopes to reopen on April 1, 2020. Free digital fitness routines and exercises are being offered on its website.

Contact your local YMCA for the latest information regarding closures and services. The YMCA of Superior California issued a statement saying, "all services other than child care" have been canceled. To assist families impacted by coronavirus closing schools and other childcare services, the YMCA of Superior California also plans to transform its fitness centers into emergency child care sites.

All workouts have been suspended until further notice.

With locations in Folsom and Roseville, those who utilize Life Time will have to look elsewhere for their workout regimen. On its website, Life Time says reopening, "is dependent upon governmental guidance." Members will receive a prorated dues credit for the number of days the gyms are closed.

The cycling-centered classes have hit the brakes, closing the door to all of its studios on Monday, March 16.

Coronavirus background

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

The CDC also says facemasks should only be used by people who show symptoms of the virus. If you’re not sick, you do not have to wear a facemask. The CDC says the immediate risk to the U.S. public is low.

