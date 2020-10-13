As coronavirus restrictions ease in California, health expert says we must still be vigilant

ABC10 health expert Dr. Payal Kohli said now is the time to get ahead of the virus.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Despite a majority of states having coronavirus numbers that are trending in the wrong direction, Californians are wondering how many freedoms they should allow themselves.

According to ABC10’s health expert Dr. Payal Kohli, now is the time to keep one’s guard up, not let it down.

“So as of this morning, we had 31 out of 50 states going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Kohli. "And what we’ve seen in the last few weeks is more and more states are going in the wrong direction.”

Dr. Kohli said it’s important California not follow this trend, that it’s about the long game, not immediate satisfaction.

“I think the most important thing to keep in mind is that we’re not looking at tomorrow or the day after, or next week, but we’re looking at the next several months,” Dr. Kohli said.

Dr. Kohli said many people have falsely come to believe there is little risk if they’re outside. But she said recent events prove this to be incorrect.

“Because the scientific data tells us that even at an event like the Rose Garden ceremony where everyone was checked at the door and tested for coronavirus, there were multiple cases that originated out of that, even though people were sitting outside,” explained Dr. Kohli.

Dr. Kohli said everyone needs to double down on their efforts as winter approaches.

“Really try to keep gatherings at a minimum and definitely no house parties,” advised Dr. Kohli. “Definitely no hanging out in bars. If you’re going to go to a restaurant, really elect to sit outside or try to go at off-peak hours when there’s not a lot of people," she said.

