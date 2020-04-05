1,127 confirmed coronavirus cases in Sacramento County, 47 deaths | Local coronavirus update

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Northern California as we work together to separate facts from fear.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for day, Date.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 53,616 (As of May 3).

53,616 (As of May 3). 2,215 deaths

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sacramento County stands at 1,127 with 47 deaths related to the disease, according to the public health department. The majority of the confirmed cases are in the 18 to 49 age group with nearly 500 confirmed cases. All the patients who have died from COVID-19 were 65 or old and/or had an underlying health condition, the health department said. More than half of the cases and deaths are in the city of Sacramento.

related to the disease, according to the public health department. The majority of the confirmed cases are in the 18 to 49 age group with nearly 500 confirmed cases. All the patients who have died from COVID-19 were 65 or old and/or had an underlying health condition, the health department said. More than half of the cases and deaths are in the city of Sacramento. Peet’s Coffee is phasing in a reopening plan at 35 locations on the west coast, three of which are in the Sacramento area. In a press release issued on Monday, Peet’s announced the reopening will offer limited access where customers can order and pickup their beverages at the front door of the coffeebar locations. The locations offering this service in Sacramento include Peet’s Alhambra, Peet’s Sacramento Crocker Village, and Peet’s Lyon Village.

In a press release issued on Monday, Peet’s announced the reopening will offer limited access where customers can order and pickup their beverages at the front door of the coffeebar locations. The locations offering this service in Sacramento include Peet’s Alhambra, Peet’s Sacramento Crocker Village, and Peet’s Lyon Village. An anonymous donor has gifted their local hospital $1 million, designating the funds to go entirely to the staff, from floor cleaners to nurses. This means $800 bonuses this month for staff at Dignity Health Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, California. Nursing supervisor Amy Loudon says she’s amazed at the generosity of a stranger, and especially appreciative it’s being shared with everyone on their team, working throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

