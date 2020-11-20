14-day quarantine recommended for Yolo County residents traveling outside California

“People who travel to areas outside California with higher COVID risk than in Yolo County could be bringing the coronavirus back into the Yolo community.”

WOODLAND, Calif. — Health officials in Yolo County are recommending any residents who travel outside of California to quarantine for 14 days upon return.

The recommendation was made due to the rise in coronavirus cases all across the country, however, health officials want to make clear that this is not a requirement.

“People who travel to areas outside California with higher COVID risk than in Yolo County could be bringing the coronavirus back into the Yolo community,” Yolo County Public Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson said. “That is why I am recommending that these individuals separate themselves from others for two weeks when they return.”

The 14-day quarantine recommendation applies to all forms and purposes of travel and health officials say a negative COVID test during the quarantine period does not shorten that period.

The California Department of Public Health, along with health departments in Orgon and Washington, already issued a joint travel advisory on Nov. 13. Just as with Yolo County, the tri-state travel advisory is only a recommendation.

"Putting out an advisory, a strong-urge guidance on what to do when traveling, but first and foremost to avoid it as much as possible, that is going to be an approach and a commitment to Californians to do what we believe is the right thing," California Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a press conference.

