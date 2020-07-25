2 California prisoners die of suspected virus complications

Authorities say an inmate from San Quentin State Prison near San Francisco and another from Avenal State Prison in Kings County died Friday at outside hospitals.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Corrections officials say two more California state prisoners have died from what appears to be complications of the coronavirus.

Authorities say an inmate from San Quentin State Prison near San Francisco and another from Avenal State Prison in Kings County died Friday at outside hospitals. The state prison system has been struggling with major outbreaks of COVID-19 at its facilities.

There have been more than 7,500 cases among inmates, including nearly 2,000 that are considered active. Forty-four inmates have died, according to state figures.

