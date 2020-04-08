3 USPS employees at West Sacramento plant test positive for coronavirus

All three infections occurred since July 20, a USPS spokesperson said.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three employees at the U.S. Post Service plant in West Sacramento have tested positive for coronavirus.

The plant is located at 3775 Industrial Blvd. All three infections occurred since July 20, a USPS spokesperson said.

In a statement, Meiko S. Patton, the communications programs specialist for the USPS Sacramento District and Sierra Coastal District said, “We are in the process of reaching out to the local public health office and will follow the guidance they provide. We believe the risk is low for employees who work at the Sacramento Plant but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will enhance and supplement current cleaning protocols using disinfectants across the facility,” Patton said.

Citing privacy laws, Patton said the USPS cannot share any information about the employees who had the positive tests, nor could they get into the specifics on their conditions.

According to both the CDC and the World Health Organization, there is no evidence showing coronavirus can spread on packages and other mail.

