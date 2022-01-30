4 cases of omicron sub-variant found in Yolo County

A county spokesperson says the best way to protect yourself against the new sub-variant and all COVID variants is to get vaccinated and boosted.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Infectious disease experts say a new sub-variant of omicron is even more contagious than the original variant, and it has already had an impact on Yolo County.

"The question is whether or not this new variant is gonna start something new," said John Fout, spokesperson for Yolo County.

While the winter surge of omicron COVID-19 cases appears to be easing, a new omicron sub-variant called BA-2 is starting to surface in California. Health officials say it's nearly two-times more contagious than the original strain. 26 cases have been reported in the state so far, and four of those cases are in Yolo County.

"What we have seen is that it spreads more rapidly than the original variant. That's obviously more contagious because it's starting to overtake the original variant. In fact, data from Denmark is suggesting it's actually spreading one-and-a-half times faster than the original variant," Fout said.

The World Health Organization is not calling a variant of concern right now, but they are keeping a close watch on it.

Fout says the main concern right now is whether the original strain of omicron, also known as BA-1, offers protection against the new sub-variant, BA-2.

"What we saw with (the delta variant) when omicron came on is that delta didn't really offer any antibodies for the new omicron variant and so cases really went up very quickly," Fout said.

He said the county is keeping a close eye on whether omicron helps provide antibodies for the BA-2 variant.

Fout said the best way to protect yourself against the new sub-variant and all COVID variants is to get vaccinated and boosted. He also urged people to upgrade their masks to either a N95 or KN95.

"People who are unvaccinated are four-and-a-half times more likely to get coronavirus. They're seven times more likely to be hospitalized, and they're 17 more times likely to die. Those are real numbers; you can't fight those statistics," Fout said.

If you'd like to get vaccinated or receive a booster shot, you can visit MyTurn.Ca.Gov to set up an appointment.

WATCH ALSO: