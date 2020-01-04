SACRAMENTO, Calif —

The ABC10 community across Northern California and the Central Valley have asked more than 6,000 questions in recent days about the coronavirus and how it is impacting our everyday lives.

As a newsroom, we're focused on bringing you facts and not fear during this pandemic.

With that in mind, these are some of the most common questions ABC10 viewers have asked today, March 31 concerning the coronavirus:

Q: I have a dog grooming/vet appointment for my dog. Is it safe to still take them there?

A: You can go to the vet or pet hospital if your pet is sick, according to the stay at home order. Remember to distance yourself at least six feet from other pets and owners.

Pet supply stores are considered essential businesses and will remain open. However, grooming is not considered essential and violates the state order.

Q: Where can I travel?

A: The statewide order requires people to stay home and only go out for essential travel including to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job.

Remember, if you do go out, keep at least six feet of distance.

The whole point of the order is to slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, California's stay-at-home order is not enforced by law yet, so if you can, consider delaying certain things, like the move-in day to your new home, for example.

If you want to travel home to be with family, consider the risks and factor that into your decision.

Q: What do I need to know about face masks?

A: If you are healthy, you only need to wear a face mask if you are taking care of a person who has or might have COVID-2019, according to the World Health Organization. If you do use it under these circumstances, remember to dispose of it properly and clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

The CDC guidelines for face masks are similar, but if any new changes occur, you can find the latest information here.

Q: We keep hearing about positive cases and the deaths, but how much people are recovering?

A: There are 6,038 who have recovered from COVID-19 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the outbreak as it unfolds.

Q: Will I be eligible for the stimulus check if I'm behind on child support payments?

A: If you owe child support, you might not be receiving a coronavirus stimulus check, according to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R – Iowa), the chairman of the Finance Committee.

The CARES Act bill that Pres. Donald Trump signed, which issues the stimulus checks, will not deduct money owed to federal or state governments. That includes people who have tax debts, or those behind on student loan payments.

"The only administrative offset that will be enforced applies to those who have past due child support payments that the states have reported to the Treasury Department," Grassley's website says.

