CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eight people were arrested in Charlotte after protesting in a group of around 50, violating North Carolina's Stay At Home order, according to CMPD.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers saw the large group congregating outside Preferred Women's Health Center of Charlotte on Latrobe Drive.

CMPD determined the gathering violated the guidance on mass gatherings in North Carolina's Stay at Home Order. In response, all those who exceed the allowed amount were asked to leave.

After CMPD's initial request, 12 people violating the guidance still refused to leave and were issued a citation for Violation of Emergency Prohibitions and Restrictions, under NCGS 14-288.20A(2).

Eight people still refused to comply after being issued a citation. In response, CMPD arrested those eight people.

All eight have been charged Violation of Emergency Prohibitions and Restrictions in response to North Carolina's Stay at Home Order.

The names of those charged have not yet been released.

The community can report violations of the Stay at Home order through the CLT+ mobile app, online at www.cmpd.org, or by calling 3-1-1.

