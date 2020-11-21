9 employees at Sacramento Regional Fire/EMS Communications Center test positive for coronavirus

Despite the outbreak, there has been no impact on overall service and the agency does not anticipate any disruption.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nine employees with the Sacramento Regional Fire/EMS Communications Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

Executive Director of the communications center Tyler Wagaman announced news of the outbreak in a press release on Friday but said he could not elaborate further on the health of the infected employees.

“This outbreak is another reminder that the virus is surging in our community and we all must be vigilant about containing its spread,” Wagaman said.

Contact tracing has not yet determined the origin of the infection. Wagaman said as soon as the first positive test was confirmed, the center implemented rapid testing for the entire organization where they determined eight others were COVID positive.

Despite the outbreak, there has been no impact on overall service and Wagaman said the agency does not anticipate any disruption.

“As critical public safety infrastructure, the communications center remains fully operational. We have a robust plan to maintain staffing and continue operations,” Wagaman said.

None of the infected employees have had contact with the public as part of their job duties, the press release stated.

The Sacramento Regional Fire/EMS Communications Center is responsible for dispatching first responders for Sac Metro, Sac City, Cosumnes, Folsom, Herald, Walnut Grove, Courtland, Wilton, Isleton, and River Delta Fire Departments.

