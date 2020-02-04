WASHINGTON — While cases of the coronavirus have skyrocketed in the U.S. and other parts of the world, there are thousands of people who have recovered, and it’s spreading hope to others.

TV Host and Comedian Michael Yo is one of the latest celebrities to recover from COVID-19. In an emotional post on Instagram this week, he shared his experience with the world and expressed gratitude to medical workers on the front lines.

"The nurses and the first responders, you guys are amazing risking your life for us," Yo said, with tears in his eyes. "I made it, but we need to shift the attention to the people that need help, and are dying alone."

RELATED: Comedian-actor Michael Yo shares his emotional story of COVID-19 recovery

Yo spent eight days in the hospital battling pneumonia and the coronavirus at the same time, according to his post. One of the tough parts of fighting the illness is being alone.

In D.C, Rev. Timothy Cole knows what that feels like. He was the first COVID-19 case in the District and spent three weeks in the hospital. He just reunited with family this week.

RELATED: 'A million times better' | Georgetown rector, DC's first positive coronavirus case, speaks about recovery

He tells WUSA9 his "mind and heart feel a million times better."

"As I was lying in that hospital bed wondering what was going to happen, I just knew God was going to see me through this," Cole said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks the number of COVID-19 cases around the world, nearly 194,000 people globally have recovered from the coronavirus.

Close to 8,500 people have bounced back from the virus in the U.S.

In New York, David Moreno, the CEO of Home Warranties Company Liberty Home Guard, tells WUSA9 he’s on the mend after his experience with the virus.

He said his symptoms started with chest pain two weeks ago, then progressed into fever, fatigue, shortness of breath and weakness. He said he was totally immobilized.

Moreno said he was never hospitalized, but self-quarantined at his Brooklyn home. He is thankful to spend time with his wife and three children now.

"Don’t underestimate this virus," Moreno said. "I'm a 32-year-old man. I exercise. I stay healthy. I eat right, and this thing knocked me off my feet, and not in a good way."

Learn more about how to protect yourself and what to do if you start feeling symptoms with advice from the CDC.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.