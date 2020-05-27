Families demand refunds after Six Flags announces reopening changes

"Six Flags is about having fun with your family and the fact that you're constantly going to chase your kids, keep the masks on them, it's not worth the trip"

EUREKA, Mo. — Six Flags St. Louis has not yet announced a reopening date, but the park did release a long list of safety changes that will be implemented when gates reopen.

Advance reservations will be required, and everyone ages 2 and up will have to wear masks, with exceptions for people with medical conditions or disabilities. Six Flags said the mask rule is based on CDC guidelines.

"It was really disappointing. It kinda crushed our summer," Brittany Schilly said.

She said she's a member, meaning her family pays a fee every month for unlimited visits and extra perks when the park is open. They've been going about once a week during the summer for years, she said.

"Six Flags is about having fun with your family, and the fact that you're constantly going to chase your kids, keep the masks on them, it's not worth the trip. It's not fun," she said.

Schilly said she canceled her membership for the remainder of the year with no penalty but wasn't able to receive a refund for the money she's already spent.

"It makes me think we're not going to get memberships next year," she said.

Another mom agreed the mask requirement isn't feasible with young kids.

"It's hot for me to wear a mask in the store. So I don't think wearing one outside in the heat and humidity is going to work," Libby DeMerit said.

DeMerit said she bought her season passes before the pandemic, and even without the mask requirement, she still wouldn't visit Six Flags this summer.

"We're not taking the risk," DeMerit said. "I really would like my money back."

We asked Six Flags what options members and season pass holders have, and a refund for a cancellation isn't one of them.

"Six Flags values our Members and Season Pass holders and we realize that that the temporary shut-down of our parks has made it difficult for them to truly enjoy their Membership and Season Pass perks. We are working very hard to offer additional benefits and perks to make sure our Members and Season Pass holders are able to fully realize the value of these programs," spokeswoman Elizabeth Gotway said.



Members will receive an extra month of membership for every month the park was closed in 2020. They can pause their payments until the park reopens or receive free upgrades to the next level of membership for the rest of the season, Gotway said.



Season pass holders will receive one additional day during the 2021 season for each operating day the park was closed during the 2020 season, Gotway said.



