Alabama's Nick Saban says he has tested positive for COVID-19, but has no symptoms; AD Greg Bryne also has positive test.

A statement from the university obtained by AL.com said both Saban and Byrne immediately left the facility and went home to self-isolate.

There are no other positive tests inside the Alabama program, the university said. But all people considered at high risk will follow quarantine guidelines.