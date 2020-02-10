Amazon says nearly 20,000 workers have tested positive for COVID-19

Amazon says if their coronavirus case rate among Amazon and Whole Foods employees were the same as the general population, they would have 33,952 cases.

NEW YORK — Amazon says that nearly 20,000 of its workers have tested positive or been presumed positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Amazon said in a corporate blog Thursday that it examined data from March 1 to Sept. 19 for its 1.37 million workers at Amazon and Whole Foods Market.

It said that it compared COVID-19 case rates to the general population, as reported by Johns Hopkins University for the same period.