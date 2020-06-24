Annual Fourth of July fireworks show canceled at Cal Expo

In place of the traditional fireworks celebration, Cal Expo said it is expanding its Fair & Food Festival To-Go program on Friday, July 3.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 4th of July fireworks celebration at Cal Expo has been canceled over concerns of coronavirus and to save money “in these financially uncertain times”, officials announced Wednesday.

In place of the traditional fireworks celebration, Cal Expo said it is expanding its Fair & Food Festival To-Go program on Friday, July 3.

“It saddens us to have to cancel a decades-old tradition enjoyed annually by tens of thousands of Californians,” said Margaret Mohr. “We hope that by offering this alternative we can provide residents an opportunity to celebrate Independence Day while ensuring the safety of our community."

The Fair & Food Festival To-Go program is for pre-order only. No meals will be able to purchase on-site, and all pre-orders must be placed by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30. Tap here to see what’s on the menu.

If you didn’t take part in the festival the first time around (after COVID-19 canceled the State Fair), here are the rules:

Cars will be asked to pop their trunk or unlock selected door for food placement and are required to stay in their cars.

All food handled with utensils to limit touchpoints.

All food will be served/distributed in sealed containers.

All staff required to wash hands prior to starting work, frequently during shifts and in between tasks.

All staff required to wear disposable gloves & face masks.

All staff will take health questionnaire prior to entering work station.

In a normal year, the annual fireworks show attracts around 30,000 spectators, according to Cal Expo. Cal Expo is located atg 1600 Exposition Boulevard in Sacramento.

Read more from ABC10

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP: