Antioch official ousted over his pandemic remarks | Local coronavirus updates

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Saturday and Sunday, May 2 and 3.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 52,197 (As of May 2).

52,197 (As of May 2). 2,171 deaths

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

A Northern California city official has been ousted after he suggested on social media that sick, old and homeless people should be left to meet their “natural course in nature” during the coronavirus pandemic. City Council members in Antioch voted unanimously Friday night to remove Ken Turnage II from his post as chairman of the city’s planning commission. Turnage's Facebook post characterizing people with weak immune systems as a drain on society caused a swift uproar. He said he was entitled to his personal opinion and that removing him would violate his freedom of speech.



As of Saturday, May 2, Placer County's shelter-in-placer order has expired. Now, county residents will be asked to follow the still in place state stay-at-home order. County officials are working with local governments, health care, business and stakeholders, as well as regional and state partners, about what reopening Placer County looks like. "We will move forward under the statewide order and turn our local attention to planning for a phased reopening," Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson said in a statement.

A remote Northern California County has defied the governor's statewide stay-at-home order and reopened some businesses. Modoc County, population 9,000, moved Friday to reopen hair salons, churches, restaurants and the county's only movie theater. Local officials say they have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 and they are requiring customers to practice social distancing. Newsom has declined to address the reopening but says the anxiety in rural areas "is not lost on me." He also hasn't responded to a demand from six other rural Northern California counties to grant them permission to reopen.

Netflix? That's old news. More people are turning their gaze outside and taking up amateur bird-watching as the pandemic drags on. Interest in birding has soared in recent weeks as bored Americans notice a fascinating world just outside their door. Downloads of two of the most popular bird identification apps have spiked, and preliminary numbers show sales of things like binoculars, bird feeders and birdseed have jumped even as sales of other nonessential consumer goods are plummeting. The trend coincides with the peak migratory season and nesting season, giving newfound birders a front-row seat to some of nature's biggest shows.

Falls class at San Joaquin Delta College will be mostly online. In announcement from San Joaquin Delta College's Facebook page, the college said Fall semester classes will be mostly online. Certain classes, such as hands-on technical classes or music and art classes, will be hybrids, combining online and in-person components with social distancing guidelines.

From New York to California, the U.S renewable energy industry is reeling from the new coronavirus pandemic, which has delayed construction and sowed doubts about major projects on the drawing board. Up to 120,000 U.S. jobs in solar and 35,000 in wind could be lost, trade groups say. Leaders say they're confident the future is bright. But the worldwide slowdown is delaying a transition to cleaner energy that scientists say is not happening quickly enough to curtail climate change.

