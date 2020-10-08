Antonio Banderas reveals he has tested positive for COVID-19

The announcement came on the Spanish actor's 60th birthday.

Antonio Banderas announced Monday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

The announcement came via Twitter on the Spanish actor's 60th birthday.

“I’d like to add that I’m feeling relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual, and confident that I will recover as soon as possible,” the actor tweeted in Spanish, which was translated to English.

Banderas added that he is currently quarantined and is following medical instructions with the hope of overcoming "the infectious period that I am suffering."

“I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60 years, to which I arrive full of enthusiasm. A big hug to everyone,” Banderas concluded.

The academy award nominated actor has played roles in several films including "The Mask of Zorro," "Pain and Glory" and "Evita."

