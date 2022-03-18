Evicted: El Dorado Superior Court orders Apple Bistro to vacate Placerville location

After a drawn out and public fight with local officials over its refusal to abide by COVID-19 preventive measures, the restaurant now faces court-ordered eviction.

PLACERVILLE, Calif — The Placerville's Apple Bistro restaurant that became a rallying point for protesters of COVID-19 health measures was issued an eviction notice by the El Dorado Superior Court.

County officials confirmed the eviction of Apple Bistro off Highway 50 took place Thursday morning, though did not confirm the contents of the eviction notice.

Apple Bistro has yet to comment publicly on the recent eviction, but its Facebook page shared a fundraising campaign for $900,000 that was launched on Tuesday.

As of Friday the campaign has so far raised $85.

El Dorado County officials began looking into Apple Bistro in 2020 after pulling the restaurant's health permits for refusing to close its dine-in operations amid COVID-19's high transmission rates.

The restaurant was officially prohibited from working on Feb. 18 after continuing to resist health permits.

