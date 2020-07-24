El Dorado County restaurant gets warning after alleged noncompliance with state guidelines

El Dorado County officials said Apple Bistro was warned about any noncompliance with coronavirus safety guidelines.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — El Dorado County officials warned a restaurant that their permit could get suspended if they don't comply with coronavirus safety guidelines.

The Apple Bistro made headlines in May after posting a sign that read, "Caution: No social conditioning, no oxygen deprivation mask, no latex dirty germ spreader, not required here."

The owner told ABC10 back in May that the sign was their way of letting people know what to expect, and that, if anyone disagreed, they could dine somewhere else.

On July 21, the restaurant responded to a commenter on their Facebook page. They said the sign "is to let people know that there are people inside without masks and gives them the option to not come in if they are worried."

In the same post, the restaurant said no one has ever been asked to leave their restaurant for wearing a mask.

Carla Hass, El Dorado County spokesperson, told ABC10 that officials spoke with the business' owner and partner about noncompliance.

"Our Environmental Management Division visited the owner and partner to educate them on how to come into state compliance and let them know that, upon further complaints, if a subsequent visit confirms continued noncompliance, we will suspend their permit," Hass said.

READ ALSO:

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES





CORONAVIRUS CONTEXT

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine. The CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.