Arden Fair Mall to reopen for in-person shopping on Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Arden Fair Mall is reopening for in-person shopping beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29.

Mall officials made the announcement on its website and on its social media pages on Wednesday. Officials said crews have been working hard to prepare the mall for shoppers to return even as the specter of coronavirus still lingers.

In a post the Arden Fair website, officials said, “Robust and comprehensive cleaning and social distancing measures will be enacted to ensure a healthy environment for guests, tenants and employees. Additionally, guests will be encouraged to follow all state and county guidelines, such as wearing face masks, practicing social distancing and limiting the number of guests inside retail spaces.”

Arden Fair decided against opening over Memorial Day weekend. At that time, Senior Marketing Manager Nathan Spradlin told ABC10 it wouldn’t reopen until there was a written order from Sacramento County.

But since then, Gov. Gavin Newsom has substantially rolled back distancing protocols in the state. Some of the modifications Newsom has announced include allowing in-person store shopping statewide, in-person church services statewide, and the reopening of barbershops and nail salons in counties that have self-attested for accelerated reopening – 47 out of 58 counties.

All of the latest adjustments to the California reopening plan comes with its own strict protocol to comply with social distancing guidelines.

