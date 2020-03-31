SACRAMENTO, Calif — If you've been out and about in Sacramento County during the last couple weeks, chances are you've noticed some restaurants that are still open for business despite statewide stay at home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Technically, it is OK for the restaurants to stay open as long as they’re following certain guidelines. This has been a controversial issue ever since the state implemented specific precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to California Department of Health and Human Services, restaurants should be closed for in-restaurant seated dining and should only be open to drive-through or other pick-up and delivery options.

But how are these guidelines being enforced?

Sacramento County spokesperson Brenda Bongiorno said it will be on a case-by-case basis.

"If needed, Health Order information will be provided to the business, as well as how vital it is to the employer, employees and clients to comply with the Health Order in order to slow the spread of COVID-19," Bongiorno explained.

Both the Sacramento County sheriff and district attorney announced the Health Order, and non-compliant businesses could be referred to them for legal action.

For those wondering how to report violations if they seem them, the best thing to do is report it to your local health department.

For those who live in Sacramento County, you can report the violation by calling 311, or call the non-emergency line at 916-808-5471.

"If the police department is dispatched, they would respond and educate the business regarding the order," said Sacramento Police Officer Karl Chan "However, they have not had to take any enforcement action at this point."

