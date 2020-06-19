'Moron': Arnold Schwarzenegger has a name for people making mask use political

The former California governor is praising the decision by the state to require mask use in public to prevent spreading the coronavirus.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is letting the world know that he thinks anyone turning the idea of wearing a mask into a political issue is a "moron." It comes as California has issued an order mandating face coverings be worn in public to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The actor and former California governor took to Twitter to praise the new order from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"This is 100% the right move," the "Terminator" star tweeted.

The state order requires people to wear masks when inside or in line for any indoor public spaces, in health care settings like hospitals and pharmacies, while waiting for or riding public transportation, and in outdoor spaces where it's not possible to stay six feet apart from others. There are exceptions for young children, people with medical conditions and people with hearing difficulties.

Newsom said he issued the order because too many people are going out in public without face coverings as businesses, restaurants and other sectors of the economy reopen.

"This will help us beat this terrible virus," Schwarzenegger tweeted. "The science is unanimous - if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely."

Health experts including the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization have been stressing more about the need for using face masks in public.

A study by two British universities suggests that widespread use could significantly reduce the spread and the need for lockdowns. It noted that wearing a cloth mask isn't meant to protect someone from getting the virus. It's meant to protect an infected person -- particularly those who don't show symptoms -- from giving it to others.

The issue of masks has managed to become partisan. A Kaiser Family Foundation poll in May found 70% of Democrats said they were likely to wear a mask every time they leave the house compared to 37% of Republicans.

Schwarzenegger, a Republican, said wearing a mask is not political.

"Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can’t read," he tweeted.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.