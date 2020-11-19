COVID testing site lines long across the country, but not in Stockton

The Stockton Unified School District has nine free school testing sites open to the public.

STOCKTON, Calif. — High school sweethearts Antonio and Ramona Sajor are making sure their long and healthy marriage stays that way.

"We try to take all precautions and [when] we found out they were giving out the tests here...we thought we would go ahead and just take one," Ramona said.

The couple was in luck. There was hardly a line and a short wait at a coronavirus testing site at Stockton's Edison High School.

"It wasn't as bad as I thought. No, I thought I was going to jerk back or something. It wasn't bad," Antonio said.

All the testing at the nine Stockton Unified School District sites is free. Vanessa Rodriguez visited one with her 12-year-old son to get tested.

"Everything is starting to close down again. We did receive a couple emails saying that all those stores are closing down again, so I'm assuming the lines are going to get bigger, too," Rodriguez said.

"It didn't hurt at all. You feel like you were going to cough or sneeze," Rodriguez's son, David Chavis said.

For the holidays, if you plan on gathering with others, the San Joaquin County Health Officer says it's a good idea to get tested first.

"So, that's one option is to have everyone who is going to be at this party or at your home be tested and be negative before they show up. Remind people if they're sick please stay home," San Joaquin County Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park said.

COVID-19 testing is available at the following Stockton locations:

Chavez High School, 2929 Windflower Lane

Edison High School, 100 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard

Franklin High School, 300 N. Gertrude Avenue

Stagg High School, 1621 Brookside Road

Hong Kingston Elementary, 6324 Alturas Avenue

El Dorado Elementary, 1540 N. Lincoln Street

Monroe Elementary, 2236 E. Eleventh Street

King Elementary, 2640 E. Lafayette Street

San Joaquin Elementary, 2020 S. Fresno Avenue

The sites are open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are recommended, but not required. You can drive up or walk up.

