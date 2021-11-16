COVID-19 doesn't seem to be going anywhere. If it does stick around, it will become what doctors call 'endemic.'

DANVILLE, Pa. — Dr. Stan Martin is an infectious disease specialist at Geisinger in Danville.

He says it seems more and more likely that COVID-19 will stick around and become a regular part of our lives. If so, it will become what doctors consider "endemic."

"The definition of an endemic infection is just one that continues to be in the community throughout the year, like a regular cold, for instance, a rhinovirus, which causes most colds. And there are some coronaviruses which cause colds and are endemic in our communities, meaning they tend to happen at a baseline rate throughout the year," explained Dr. Martin.

Dr. Martin says it's difficult to know when exactly COVID-19 will become endemic. But it won't happen overnight, and it may vary from location to location depending on its transmission rate.

"I think we were all hoping, of course, that we could eliminate this virus, much like the original SARS-CoV was eliminated. But at this point, we see that a lot of people are not willing to get vaccinated, and immunity after getting infection or even from the vaccine can wane over time, meaning boosters may be needed."

He says now that we have a vaccine, it's easier to live with COVID in the way we live with the flu. But that could mean people are asked to get a COVID shot every year, just like the annual flu shot.