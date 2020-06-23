Auburn firefighter tests positive for coronavirus

The firefighter went into quarantine after testing positive.

AUBURN, California — An Auburn firefighter remains in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.

According to a press release from the city of Auburn, the unnamed firefighter informed his commanding officer of the positive test results on Saturday, June 20. Officials have not determined where the firefighter may have contacted the virus, but are working with the Placer County Public Health Department to try to find the source.

The firefighter had no fever or symptoms during his last shift, but became symptomatic three days after leaving the station.

“It is our belief that there is very little chance of infection to the public,” Auburn Fire Chief Dave Spencer said in the release. “The safety of the residents in our community and our first responders are my priorities right now are. We, as a department, are committed to preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus and protecting the residents of Auburn.”

As a precaution, all fire personnel have been tested for coronavirus. So far, all tests have come back negative, according to city officials.

All city hall and police personnel will be tested this week.

“For months now, the city has been taking every precaution to keep our residents and employees safe,” Mayor Daniel Berlant said in the release. “Our Fire Chief and City Manager have implemented our COVID-19 Emergency Plan and ensuring we not only take care of our employees but make sure our essential services continue.”

The firefighter has not had to go to the hospital and remains quarantined at home.

“While we have worked hard to balance health safety with returning to a sense of normalcy, now more than ever we must all take the proper steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Berlant said.

