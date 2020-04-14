AUBURN, Calif — The mayor of Auburn on Tuesday announced that he will be nominating another city councilmember to take over his role for the rest of the year after he received backlash for allegedly sharing an internet meme comparing President Donald Trump supporters to Klu Klux Klan members.

Dr. Bill Kirby, who serves as Auburn's Mayor and is a physician, spoke about the social media posts on his personal page at Tuesday's virtual city council meeting, saying that he made them "out of frustration" toward the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Like millions of healthcare workers and first responders across the country, like i did today, I go to work everyday and put my life on the line against an enemy I can't see without the proper protective gear or testing capabilities because of the criminal incompetence and disregard for science from this administration," KIrby said at the beginning of the meeting. "This president has put us all at risk. I believe history will judge those who speak up against his damning ideologies and those who did not."

A screenshot of Kirby's apparent post was shared on social media last week. The post showed a hooded KKK member with the text: "Good news for Trump supporters is that most of them already have masks."

The text was a reference the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines recommending the people wear face coverings or masks when going outside to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Kirby shared the internet meme, adding "True" to his post.

After Kirby made his statement to the council, he said that at the next city council meeting on April 27, he will nominate city councilmember Daniel Berlant to take over the role as mayor for the rest of the year.

In an email to ABC10, Kirby said after the meeting that he plans to finish his term as a councilmember, despite stepping down as mayor.

Unlike many larger cities, Auburn residents elect councilmemebers who then vote every year for a new mayor. Kirby's term as mayor ends in November.

"As I stated publicly when I was sworn in as mayor, it was always my intention to step down and nominate Councilmember Berlant so that he also has the opportunity to serve as mayor," Kirby said. "So at the next city council meeting on April 27, I will nominate Councilmember Berlant to serve as mayor for the rest of the year."

Berlant, a former spokesperson for CalFire, first took office in 2014. His term ends in 2022.

After Kirby announced his intentions, Councilmemeber Cheryl Maki asked him to allow Vice Mayor Matt Spokely to take over mayoral duties to finish the council meeting, all but ending Kirby's stint as mayor sooner than planned.

"No," Kirby said emphatically before moving on with agenda consent.

On Sunday, Doug Bird, the pastor for Abundant Life Church in Roseville, told ABC10 that he and his wife, Janice Bird, are planning a recall campaign to remove Kirby from office before his term ends in November.

"That's totally inexcusable for any elected official, whether he's a Democrat or Republican or Independent," Doug said. "It doesn't matter. I'm calling that out."

The pastor made headlines last week after a suspicious package was delivered to his Roseville church, which had continued in-person services despite the statewide stay at home orders.

The church stopped holding in-person services on April 5 after Placer County health officials sent church officials a letter asking them to close to public services ahead of Easter Sunday.

Roseville police officials later told ABC10 that the box did not have an explosive device in it, but instead, a "whip with spikes on it... likely with a religious connotation of Easter."

The husband and wife, who live in Auburn but preach in Roseville, said they were starting the recall campaign because "something had to be done."

"And we're not the only ones that feel that way," Janice said. "That's unacceptable. A man like that can't represent us as the people."

Still, some people in the community said the support Kirby.

One nurse from Auburn, who spoke to ABC10 on the condition of anonymity, said that Kirby is "human," making him prone to having times where he speaks his mind.

"Everybody has a time in their life where they're just going to lash out, and maybe this was just his time and it's OK, you know," the nurse said. "...You shouldn't have to knock someone down that's fighting for our community right now."

Kirby, who did not quite apologize for sharing the photo on his Facebook, expressed regret about the posts during his statement, saying that "we're all a little flawed."

