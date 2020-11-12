Baby born to Sacramento mother in ICU, on ventilator with COVID-19

“I just told them to tell my babies I love them a lot because, again, I didn’t know if I was going to wake up,” Diana Estrada-Arauza said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Diana Estrada-Arauza has had both COVID-19 and a baby during the pandemic -- both at the same time.

Estrada-Arauza explained what it was like when she found out she was COVID positive while seven months pregnant.

“It was scary,” Estrada-Arauza admitted. “Because I’m a nurse myself, so I kind of heard stories and seen people with COVID.”

She was admitted to UC Davis on Sept. 6 and then was transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) in a matter of hours. Ten days later, the hospital staff told her she would need to be put on a ventilator.

“I asked if I could call my family just to give them an update,” she recalled. “And when I did, I told them that they tried their best, but the next step was the intubation.”

Estrada-Arauza teared up as she remembered the moment, thinking of her 9-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter she still had at home.

“I just told them to tell my babies I love them a lot because, again, I didn’t know if I was going to wake up,” she said.

Estrada-Arauza recalled how much it meant as a nurse at UC Davis held her hand as they put her on the ventilator.

“She gave me comfort,” Estrada-Arauza said. “It was probably one of the weakest moments I had because I didn’t know what was going to happen. She was very supportive and I looked into her eyes and I held her hand very tight.”

Shortly after Estrada-Arauza was intubated, the baby’s heart rate dropped.

“They had the whole team come down to the ICU and transfer me to the nearest OR,” Estrada-Arauza explained.

Baby Sergio was born on Sept. 16, two months earlier than planned, but COVID free. After a short time in intensive care, he was able to go home, even before his mother.

Fortunately, Estrada-Arauza was able to beat the virus and was taken off the ventilator. Still, the battle wasn’t over.

“When I came home I was in a wheelchair, and using a walker, and I also had oxygen,” she said. “Because just from getting off my couch to go to the restroom or somewhere, I couldn’t breathe.”

Now, she has a message for everyone.

“I want people to know it’s real,” Estrada-Arauza implored. “If it doesn’t affect you, it might affect a friend, a family member or eventually it might in some way intertwine and affect you.”

Now, mother and baby are home, together with her whole family, in time for the holidays.

“He’s very special, he is a fighter,” Estrada-Arauza said, holding Sergio, as tears ran down her cheeks. “He fought so hard to be here as well. He’s my miracle baby.”

Continue the conversation with Mike on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10