'Back to normal' by the end of 2021? CDC Director believes it is possible

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said he thinks Americans can get the vaccine and get back to regular life in the late second quarter or third quarter of 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The U.S. Government announced plans Wednesday to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines within 24 hours of FDA approval of a vaccine or an Emergency Use Authorization.

The CDC also released a “playbook” which advises states to prepare to receive a limited supply of vaccine doses in the Fall. Previously, the CDC sent out guidance to prepare for a roll-out by November 1.

The CDC playbook also advises state health agencies to create a vaccine planning committee comprised of leaders from different community health groups to prepare and coordinate the roll-out of vaccines.

However, supply will not meet demand, at least at first. The CDC’s advisory committee on Immunization Practices, the National Academy of Medicine and others will work to decide who will be the first to get the vaccine. It’s likely essential workers and health care workers will be a the top of the list.

The CDC plan calls for a vaccine program to be rolled out gradually toward the end of 2020 and into 2021.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said he thinks Americans can get the vaccine and get back to regular life in the late second quarter or third quarter of 2021.

As for the cost, it is expected to be free since congress approved billions in taxpayer dollars to pay for it.

WATCH MORE: Loophole in vaccine law leads to rise in medical exemptions in California