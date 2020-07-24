x
Yes, you should wear a mask... just not this one inside a bank.

But seriously though, wearing a ski mask inside a bank isn't a good idea.

PANAMA CITY, Fla — You can't walk down the street without seeing people wearing face masks. Masks are everywhere to fight the spread of COVID-19, but a Panama City bank wants to make sure you're wearing the right ones. 

Panhandle Educators Federal Credit Union posted a sign on its front door showing that traditional face masks are welcome, but ski masks are off-limits. 

Just in case you've never seen a bank heist movie, a ski mask in a bank is not a good idea. If you do wear one, you may get a visit from a car with pretty lights.

Right now, there is no statewide mask mandate for Florida. Counties and cities can make their own decision.  
Panhandle Educators FCU
Just so we are clear.
