STOCKTON, Calif. — Aleisa Reddick owns a home in Stockton, the very home in which she's been forced to isolate for more than a month now to cooperate with stay-at-home orders issued to slow COVID-19 spread.

As the unemployment rate rises across the country, many homeowners like Reddick are struggling to make their next mortgage payment are looking toward their lenders for help.

Because of that, some banks are offering temporary relief for 90 days.

"This was not our doing, it wasn't of our doing," Reddick said.

She works for a temp agency, but when the stay-at-home order hit, her hours got cut back to just three days a week, putting her mortgage in jeopardy.

RELATED: Proposed bill would cancel rent and mortgages during COVID-19 pandemic

"I can still pay it but it's tight and then my car, I still have to pay for my car too!" Reddick said.

So she called the bank that owns her mortgage, Citibank. According to their website, Citibank is offering 90-day forbearance and they apparently told her, it would all be due on the fourth month.

"I said logically my brain just exploded because that makes no sense," she said. "I can't afford to pay you $1000 right now, what makes you think I'm going to be able to afford to pay you $4000 in less than three months?"

So ABC10 took these questions to Cailey Murschel, a mortgage loan officer based out of Sacremento who says the forbearance, a special agreement between the lender and borrower delaying a foreclosure, can differ between banks so she recommends calling that mortgage provider directly.

"If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, you do need to pay your mortgages and if they say you do get 90 days, make sure you know what the parameters of that payback are," Murschel said.

She says, if you are given 90 days, this shouldn't be seen as a free ride, and you should pay what you can every month.

"If you're able to allocate any money towards your mortgage, I would say do it, take, even $500 dollars, $600 and that's going to lower what you owe at the end of the day so that it doesn't hurt so bad," she said.

If that's something you can't do, call your bank and see if a long-term payment plan can be worked out.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Lena Howland.

READ MORE ON ABC10:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Governor Newsom gives an update on the coronavirus response in California | April 20, 2020