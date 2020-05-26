Barbershops, hair salons allowed to reopen immediately in some California counties, Newsom says

Barbershops and hair salons are back in business in the 47 California counties that have already self-attested for accelerated reopening.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California barbershops and hair salons can reopen for business, with appropriate modifications, in the counties that have already self-attested for accelerated reopening.

Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement at a noon press briefing on Tuesday.

This latest development comes just days after Newsom announced that in-person church services and retail shopping could resume statewide, albeit at the discretion of individual counties. The adjustments are in part due to increased testing, more than 67,000 in a single day over the weekend according to Newsom, and a promising positivity rate.

Even though Newsom was pleased to announce the latest modifications to the state’s orders, he stressed the reality that coronavirus has not gone away.

“We still have a long way to go to get where we need to be,” Newsom said. “By no stretch of the imagination is this virus behind us.”

As part of the state’s guidance for reopening salons and barbershops, customers and workers must wear face coverings during hair-cutting and other close-contact services. Tap here to read the full guidelines on the latest modifications.

Forty-seven of California's 58 counties have been granted variances to state orders that allow them to move faster on reopening.

Los Angeles County and San Francisco Bay Area counties are not among them.

