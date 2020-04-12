City of Berkeley, Alameda County, and 4 other Bay Area counties issues own stay-at-home order

The changes announced Friday will take effect Sunday and last through Jan. 4, 2021.

SAN FRANCISCO — The health officers in five San Francisco Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley have issued a new stay-at-home order as the number of virus cases surge and hospitals fill, not waiting for Gov. Newsom's regional stay-at-home order to begin.

The changes announced Friday will take effect Sunday and last through Jan. 4, 2021, for Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara and San Francisco counties. The city of Berkleley is also joining the six counties.

The counties have not yet reached Gov. Gavin Newsom’s threshold requiring such an order when 85% of ICU beds at regional hospitals are full. It comes the same day the state recorded another daily record number of cases, with 22,018, and hospitalizations topped 9,000 for first time.

But the health officers said the hospital system will be overwhelmed before the end of December, when Newsom’s order would apply to the Bay Area. Berkeley Health Officer Lisa Hernandez says “if you have a social bubble, it is now popped."

What's changing for the Bay Area order:

Bars and wineries to close indoor and outdoor operations

Restaurant to close indoor and outdoor operations, but can

Hair and nail salons and barbershops will have to close

Playgrounds will close

Retail is allowed to stay open, but must limit capacity to 20%.

Gatherings of any size are banned

Counties included in Newsom's Bay Area Region include the five above, as well as Monterey, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma counties, according to the state. Once ICU beds for the Bay Area Region drops below 15%, then all counties will be included in the state's new regional stay-at-home order.

