Beale Air Force Base pilots to pay tribute to essential workers by flying over Greater Sacramento

The Recce Town T-38s and 9th Reconnaissance Wing's are taking off from Beale Air Force Base on Saturday to say thank you to those fighting the coronavirus.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Recce Town T-38s and 9th Reconnaissance Wing are flying in formation across Nothern California skies at noon on Saturday to pay tribute to essential workers and those who are staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Capt. Parker “Betty” Dodds, who is leading the formation, said he is honored to show support to both healthcare workers and first responders

"We hope it brings some joy to them and the community during these uncertain times," Dodds said.

The flyover is not just a way to say thank you to those who are of fighting to spread of the coronavirus but also to provide flight training to the pilots.

The jets are taking off from Beale Air Force Base where they begin their journey by flying over medical facilities around the Greater Sacramento area.

The planes could be seen passing over Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Roseville, Grass Valley, Yuba City, Marysville, Wheatland, Lincoln, Vacaville, Travis Airforce Base, Woodland and Oroville.

Click here for the flight schedule.

