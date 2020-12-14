3 dead as skilled nursing facility in Ripon grapples with COVID outbreak

RIPON, Calif. — Three people are dead as a skilled nursing facility in Ripon wrestles with a coronavirus outbreak among staff and residents.
According to a news release, Bethany Home added two more positive test results for their employees on Friday, bringing their cases to 22 for employees and 44 for residents.
Officials said there have been three deaths among their skilled nursing residents since the outbreak.
"Please trust we are doing our best in the midst of this outbreak," the facility said in a news release. "We feel the presence of God in this place and are grateful for His grace and sovereignty. Please continue to pray fervently for all residents, staff and families of Bethany Home. Even in the hardest seasons we have reason to be thankful and rejoice in the promises of our God."
