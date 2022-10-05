Bill Gates says he has COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

“I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,” Gates tweeted.

MEDINA, Wash. — Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Via Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is again healthy.

“I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,” Gates tweeted.

The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of about $65 billion.