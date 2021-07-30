BottleRock Napa Valley COVID-19 announces entrance requirements: proof of vaccination or negative test needed

The music and wine festival takes begins on September 3. Last year's festival was canceled.

NAPA, Calif. — BottleRock of Napa Valley 2021 will require attendees to provide proof of receiving the coronavirus vaccine or a recent negative test, festival organizers announced Friday.

"To protect the safety of our guests, artists, staff, and vendors –– we have implemented COVID-19 requirements. These requirements apply to all guests attending BottleRock 2021!," the festival announced on its Facebook page.

In addition to vaccination and testing requirements, the festival says it is adding safety measures including touchless wristbands, cashless transactions, and will have more than 350 hand-sanitizing stations.

Because of California guidelines, masks will be required indoors regardless of vaccination status.

The music and wine festival takes place Friday, Sept. 3 through Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Napa Valley Expo.

This year's headliners include Guns N' Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, and Megan Thee Stallion.

BottleRock listed its safety policies on its website.

BottleRock entry requirements:

Provide proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. The test must be taken within 72 hours of attendance. Three-day ticket holders may be tested Thursday, Sept. 2, or Friday, Sept. 3 for a negative result to be honored on all three festival days.

Documentation will be checked daily upon entry. Required documents are either a photo of your vaccination card or a negative test result saved to your phone.

Attendees will need to have received their last Moderna or Pfizer (or single Johnson & Johnson) dose by Aug. 20.