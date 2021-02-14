Sacramento bridal shops see different Valentine's Days due to the pandemic

Some bridal shops have been hit hard during the pandemic, while others have been thriving.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bridal shops are usually packed during Valentine's Day weekend, but due to the pandemic things look a little different.

Usually at Elegant Designs Bridal in Sacramento, all the dressing rooms are full and brides are waiting in line to try on the perfect dress. But on the day before Valentine's Day, that was not the case.

“Today I just had one appointment for a bridal fitting. The rest was for alterations for dresses that they got last year,” Phuong Sayre, Elegant Designs Bridal Manager, said.

The pandemic has hit the small mom-and-pop shop hard. From facing major shipping delays from China for the materials they need to make their custom gowns to now. What was supposed to be the busiest day of the year is making them worried for the future.

“Some other stores that I know that are competitors with me are out of business,” Thuy Tresner, owner of Elegant Designs Bridal, said.

For Miosa Bride Shop in downtown Sacramento, it was still a busy day on Saturday. The shop has seen steady business throughout the pandemic.

“Definitely not dropped. I would say it’s been about even. We have been really really lucky and brides are still getting married,” Arielle Merjil, Miosa Bride Manager, said.

The day before Valentine's Day, the bridal shop had 20 appointments with 65% of brides saying yes to the dress.

Manager Arielle Merjil says another influx will come next weekend after proposals that are sure to happen on Valentine's Day.

“The brides are still getting married," Merjil said. "They are still in love and nothing is going to stop it."

