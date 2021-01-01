Businesses struggle as stay-at-home order for Sacramento region to be 'likely extended'

Many people assumed that the stay-at-home order would be in place for only three weeks; however, the stay-at-home order's end is based on four-week projections.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At the start of December, as COVID-19 ICU admissions rose, the majority of California including the Greater Sacramento region went under a stay-at-home order for three weeks.

But as we pass that three-week mark, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) said it's likely that the order will be extended for the Greater Sacramento region. And one of the most impacted groups by this news is local business owners and their employees.

"It's been an unbelievably difficult year," said Aziz Bellarbi-Salah, owner of multiple businesses including the popular midtown restaurant, Aioli. "If I'm allowed to have a little bit of outdoor dining, it means that I can get some of my guys back to work. [I had to] furlough 30 employees two weeks ago and... it's absolutely heartbreaking to me."

The CDPH said Thursday the Greater Sacramento region is eligible to exit the order as soon as January 2. But there's been a lot of confusion with how officials are explaining their decision behind that order.

Many people assumed that the stay-at-home order would be in place for only three weeks; however, the stay-at-home order's end is based on four-week projections which the state doesn't regularly share. People only have day-to-day percentages to go off of -- and ICU percentages as we head into 2021 are not improving, for the Sacramento region they dropped from around 17% to 14.4% on Thursday.

But things could change depending on the four-week projections. California Secretary of State Dr. Ghaly said Tuesday that if "the [four-week] projections are above the 15% [threshold] at any day or time, then the region is released from the order."

As for how businesses will cope with the likely reality of having to stay in the order, many were expecting it. Bellarbi-Salah said he was planning on re-opening outdoor dining around the 7th or 15th of January while Rind owner Sara Arbabian said she was planning on February.

Arbabian also said now is the time to support local businesses, rather than big box stores.

"If you were ever curious about a place or you love a place, now is the time to support," Arbabain said.

