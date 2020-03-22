BUTTE COUNTY, Calif —

Health officials have announced the second confirmed case of coronavirus [COVID-19] in Butte County.

According to Butte County Public Health [BCPH], the case is travel related and is not an instance of community spread. The individual, an adult, is experiencing mild illness after being exposed during a recent trip out of the country.

"With the second confirmed case, it is apparent we do have COVID-19 in Butte County," BCPH said in a press release, before restating that "the virus is in the community."

This announcement comes just hours after BCPH held a press conference to report Butte County’s first case of coronavirus. It is still unknown how that individual, an adult over 65 years old with a chronic medical condition, was exposed to the virus.

An investigation is ongoing to learn more about possible travel or close contact exposure of the first individual.

The agency say it will commit to updating its public health website with the number of confirmed cases on a regular basis.

Butte County residents can call 2-1-1 or text their zip code to 898211 for COVID-19 information and updates.

Butte County residents are advised to shelter at home after Governor Newsom and the California Public Health Officer ordered all Californians to stay at home during this time. It is recommended that you only leave the house if it is essential–i.e. If you need to get groceries or seek medical care.

“In order to protect the health and wellbeing of all Butte County residents and to decrease impact on critical healthcare services, if you are sick with mild symptoms, please isolate at home” urges Dr. Andy Miller, Butte County Health Officer. “If you develop severe symptoms, call your medical provider immediately.”

