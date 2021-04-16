Cal Expo COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be taken over by Curative

Public health officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said the transition would not disrupt scheduling.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Public Health vaccination site at Cal Expo will be taken over by Curative, a county partner health service, beginning on Monday.

Public health officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said the transition would not disrupt scheduling.

"For those that have appointments scheduled, they will not see a change at all," Kasirye explained. "The work will continue over here."

Since January, Sacramento County Public Health, with the help of the National Guard and volunteers, had put more than 50,000 doses into arms at the drive-thru clinic.

Kasirye said the Curative take over would allow the county to shift to pop-up and mobile clinics to focus on health equity.

"We know that for underserved communities, they have had more difficulty with being able to access appointments," she explained. "So we are working with community-based agencies to set up these community pop-up sites."

Sacramento County officials said they were still mapping out where those pop-up and mobile clinics would be held.

Those seeking vaccinations at the Cal Expo Curative vaccine clinic can book here.

