Cal Guard hosts pop-up coronavirus testing site at Elk Grove library

Free testing will be available on a first come, first served basis on August 4.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The California National Guard (Cal Guard) will operate a pop-up, community-based COVID-19 testing site in Elk Grove starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Valley-Hi North Laguna Library, 7400 Imagination Parkway, will host the site and testing will be conducted on a first come, first served basis. No appointments are necessary.

If you can't make it, you don't have to drive all the way to Elk Grove on Tuesday to get a test. This testing site is part of a collaboration between Sacramento County Public Health (SCPH), Cal Guard, and the Sacramento Public Library Authority to offer pop-up testing sites at rotating library locations.

Your local library may be host to the next coronavirus pop-up testing site.

The @CalGuard will operate a community-based pop-up COVID-19 testing site on 8/4 at 8 am at Valley-hi Library (7400 Imagination Pkwy, Elk Grove). Testing is first come, first served & testing capacity is limited. Testing will be drive-thru only.https://t.co/ivLwgQ5Mhi pic.twitter.com/9uuCsVyeg3 — Sacramento County (@SacCountyCA) August 3, 2020

Future testing sites will be announced on the SCPH website. New locations are expected every 1-3 days at various libraries spread across the county. Anyone 18 years or older living in Sacramento County can now get tested for free at a number of additional, drive-thru locations.

To get a free COVID-19 test in Sacramento County, fill out an online screening questionnaire and a drive-thru testing appointment will automatically be scheduled.

