California Alcohol Beverage Control agents enforce coronavirus orders

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Coronavirus cases continue to surge across the state and officials are now starting to crack down on businesses not following state health orders.
The good news is that the state says most businesses licensed with Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) are following the rules.
ABC says they have visited at least 13,000 locations and counting. At least 88 citations though have been issued to restaurants around the state and more than a dozen in Northern California were found violating state orders.
Many of the restaurants locally got the citations for not wearing masks or still operating indoors. ABC says the citation is a criminal misdemeanor citation for violating GOV. Code 8665.
ABC says a fine can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. They may also come with other disciplinary actions.
“It goes anywhere from a fine to a suspension on up to the revocation of the license depending on the track record of the business,” John Carr a spokesperson with ABC said.
ABC says that they have focused on educating businesses first on what the state orders are and how they can follow them.
“When the agents do come across a clear violation where it puts the public in a spot where public safety is compromised, then they will look at writing a citation,” Carr said.
The owner of a business who gets a citation does have the right to a hearing before a judge to present their case.
Below is a list of violations given to ABC10 by the Department of Alcohol Beverage Control:
Citations issued between July 3 - 5
1. El Burrito Taqueria
4730 Natomas Boulevard # 170
Sacramento, Calif. 95834
(1) Citation issued for 8665 Government Code for allowing indoor operations.
2. La Fiesta Taqueria
7951 Greenback Lane
Citrus Heights, Calif. 95610
(1) Citation issued for 8665 Government Code for allowing indoor operations.
3. Clubhouse Bar & Grill
5150 Fair Oaks Boulevard
Carmichael, Calif. 95608
(1) Citation issued for 8665 Government Code for allowing indoor operations and employees not wearing face covers.
4. Players Sports Pub & Grill
4060 Sunrise Boulevard
Fair Oaks, Calif. 95628
(1) Citation issued for 8665 GC. Indoor operations, employees and patrons not wearing face coverings, no social distancing measures
5. Taqueria Garibaldi
1841 Howe Avenue
Sacramento, Calif. 95825
Cited for 8665 Government Code - Failure to obey an order issued as part of the Emergency Services Act, Inside dining
6. The Hideout
600 W. Longview Avenue
Stockton, Calif.
Agents noticed indoor alcohol or food consumption (no citation written but agents are still reviewing violation)
7. Chulichi Town Sushi
3250 Dale Road, Suite L
Modesto, Calif.
Cited for 8665 GC Indoor operations and Failure to Socially Distance
8. Almond Tree Restaurant
1490 Sycamore Avenue
Atwater, Calif.
Cited for 8665 GC Indoor operations
9. La Nitas
2684 Shaffer Road
Atwater, Calif.
Cited for 8665 GC Indoor operations
10. Velvet Grill & Creamery
2204 McHenry Avenue
Modesto, Calif.
Agents noticed a violation of indoor alcohol/and or food consumption (no citation written but agents are still reviewing violation)
11. Velvet Grill & Creamery
3250 Dale Road Suite A
Modesto, Calif.
Agents noticed a violation of indoor alcohol/and or food consumption (no citation written but agents are still reviewing violation)
12. Stevinson Bar & Grill
20104 3rd Avenue
Stevinson, Calif.
Agents noticed indoor alcohol or food consumption (no citation written but agents are still reviewing violation)
13. Muay Thai Cuisine
3039 Alamo Drive
Vacaville, Calif. 95687
Cited for indoor consumption and employees not wearing masks
14. Kazan Japanese Cuisine
121 Peabody Road
Vacaville, Calif. 95687
Cited for indoor consumption and employees not wearing masks
15. El Patron Mexican Food
506 Main Street, #A
Vacaville, Calif. 95688
Cited for Employees wearing no masks
16. Back Door Bistro
11 Town Square Place, Suite B
Vacaville, Calif. 95688
Cited for employees wearing no masks
17. Koreana BBQ
574 Parker Road
Fairfield, Calif. 94533
Cited for Indoor Consumption
18. Cullens Tannery Pub
131 First Sreet, Suite B
Benicia, Calif. 94510
Cited for indoor consumption and employees not wearing masks
Citations issued between July 6 - 16
1. DBA: Rivers Edge Restaurant
17525 Sonora Road
Knights Ferry, Calif. 95361
Employees no masks/patrons dining-in cite issued for Government Code 8665
2. DBA: Windmill Cove Bar & Grill
7600 Windmill Cove Road
Stockton, Calif. 95206
Social distancing, employees no masks. Citation issued for Government Code 8665
3. Outpost Saloon
13815 Yosemite Boulevard
Waterford, Calif. 95386
Inside dining, patrons/employees not wearing masks and no social distancing
4. La Bola De Oro
2041 Yosemite Boulevard
Modesto, Calif. 95354
Inside dining, patrons/employees not wearing masks and no social distancing
5. Netillo’s Tako’s
123 W. Elm
Lodi, Calif. 95240
inside dine-in, patrons/employees not wearing masks and no social distancing
6. Mimosas Gourmet
117 W. Elm
Lodi, Calif. 95240
Inside dine-in, patrons/employees not wearing masks and no social distancing. (San Joaquin County)
7. Gentlemen Jims
1324 Lincoln Road. E,
Vallejo, Calif. 94591
Cited for Indoor Consumption & no social distancing
8. The Loft
280 1st. Street
Benicia, Calif.
Cited for employees not wearing masks
