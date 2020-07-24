California Alcohol Beverage Control agents enforce coronavirus orders

California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) officials have cited 88 businesses statewide, 20 in Northern California, for violating state coronavirus guidelines.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Coronavirus cases continue to surge across the state and officials are now starting to crack down on businesses not following state health orders.

The good news is that the state says most businesses licensed with Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) are following the rules.

ABC says they have visited at least 13,000 locations and counting. At least 88 citations though have been issued to restaurants around the state and more than a dozen in Northern California were found violating state orders.

Many of the restaurants locally got the citations for not wearing masks or still operating indoors. ABC says the citation is a criminal misdemeanor citation for violating GOV. Code 8665.

ABC says a fine can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. They may also come with other disciplinary actions.

“It goes anywhere from a fine to a suspension on up to the revocation of the license depending on the track record of the business,” John Carr a spokesperson with ABC said.

ABC says that they have focused on educating businesses first on what the state orders are and how they can follow them.

“When the agents do come across a clear violation where it puts the public in a spot where public safety is compromised, then they will look at writing a citation,” Carr said.

The owner of a business who gets a citation does have the right to a hearing before a judge to present their case.

Below is a list of violations given to ABC10 by the Department of Alcohol Beverage Control:

Citations issued between July 3 - 5

1. El Burrito Taqueria

4730 Natomas Boulevard # 170

Sacramento, Calif. 95834

(1) Citation issued for 8665 Government Code for allowing indoor operations.

2. La Fiesta Taqueria

7951 Greenback Lane

Citrus Heights, Calif. 95610

(1) Citation issued for 8665 Government Code for allowing indoor operations.

3. Clubhouse Bar & Grill

5150 Fair Oaks Boulevard

Carmichael, Calif. 95608

(1) Citation issued for 8665 Government Code for allowing indoor operations and employees not wearing face covers.

4. Players Sports Pub & Grill

4060 Sunrise Boulevard

Fair Oaks, Calif. 95628

(1) Citation issued for 8665 GC. Indoor operations, employees and patrons not wearing face coverings, no social distancing measures

5. Taqueria Garibaldi

1841 Howe Avenue

Sacramento, Calif. 95825

Cited for 8665 Government Code - Failure to obey an order issued as part of the Emergency Services Act, Inside dining

6. The Hideout

600 W. Longview Avenue

Stockton, Calif.

Agents noticed indoor alcohol or food consumption (no citation written but agents are still reviewing violation)

7. Chulichi Town Sushi

3250 Dale Road, Suite L

Modesto, Calif.

Cited for 8665 GC Indoor operations and Failure to Socially Distance

8. Almond Tree Restaurant

1490 Sycamore Avenue

Atwater, Calif.

Cited for 8665 GC Indoor operations

9. La Nitas

2684 Shaffer Road

Atwater, Calif.

Cited for 8665 GC Indoor operations

10. Velvet Grill & Creamery

2204 McHenry Avenue

Modesto, Calif.

Agents noticed a violation of indoor alcohol/and or food consumption (no citation written but agents are still reviewing violation)

11. Velvet Grill & Creamery

3250 Dale Road Suite A

Modesto, Calif.

Agents noticed a violation of indoor alcohol/and or food consumption (no citation written but agents are still reviewing violation)

12. Stevinson Bar & Grill

20104 3rd Avenue

Stevinson, Calif.

Agents noticed indoor alcohol or food consumption (no citation written but agents are still reviewing violation)

13. Muay Thai Cuisine

3039 Alamo Drive

Vacaville, Calif. 95687

Cited for indoor consumption and employees not wearing masks

14. Kazan Japanese Cuisine

121 Peabody Road

Vacaville, Calif. 95687

Cited for indoor consumption and employees not wearing masks

15. El Patron Mexican Food

506 Main Street, #A

Vacaville, Calif. 95688

Cited for Employees wearing no masks

16. Back Door Bistro

11 Town Square Place, Suite B

Vacaville, Calif. 95688

Cited for employees wearing no masks

17. Koreana BBQ

574 Parker Road

Fairfield, Calif. 94533

Cited for Indoor Consumption

18. Cullens Tannery Pub

131 First Sreet, Suite B

Benicia, Calif. 94510

Cited for indoor consumption and employees not wearing masks

Citations issued between July 6 - 16

1. DBA: Rivers Edge Restaurant

17525 Sonora Road

Knights Ferry, Calif. 95361

Employees no masks/patrons dining-in cite issued for Government Code 8665

2. DBA: Windmill Cove Bar & Grill

7600 Windmill Cove Road

Stockton, Calif. 95206

Social distancing, employees no masks. Citation issued for Government Code 8665

3. Outpost Saloon

13815 Yosemite Boulevard

Waterford, Calif. 95386

Inside dining, patrons/employees not wearing masks and no social distancing

4. La Bola De Oro

2041 Yosemite Boulevard

Modesto, Calif. 95354

Inside dining, patrons/employees not wearing masks and no social distancing

5. Netillo’s Tako’s

123 W. Elm

Lodi, Calif. 95240

inside dine-in, patrons/employees not wearing masks and no social distancing

6. Mimosas Gourmet

117 W. Elm

Lodi, Calif. 95240

Inside dine-in, patrons/employees not wearing masks and no social distancing. (San Joaquin County)

7. Gentlemen Jims

1324 Lincoln Road. E,

Vallejo, Calif. 94591

Cited for Indoor Consumption & no social distancing

8. The Loft

280 1st. Street

Benicia, Calif.

Cited for employees not wearing masks

