LOS ANGELES — Sunshine lured crowds to California beaches despite a statewide stay-at-home order, prompting officials to close some strands and issue strong warnings for people to go back indoors.

Santa Monica closed seaside parking lots to discourage people from visiting its famous beach and help curb the coronavirus spread.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, authorities closed Drakes Beach, Agate Beach and other popular coastal spots.

Gov. Gavin Newsom asked President Donald Trump for federal help with COVID-19 preparedness and emergency response efforts.

California is one of the hardest-hit states, with more than 1,600 confirmed cases and 30 deaths.

