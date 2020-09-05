County or state guidance? California businesses confused on whose orders to follow

Some local business owners are finding themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place as their county leaders lift restrictions beyond what the state is allowing.

YUBA CITY, Calif — California has seen an on-again, off-again patchwork when it comes to enforcing Gov. Gavin Newsom's orders designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Local officials must both interpret and enforce rapidly evolving rules, with state and local orders often at odds. Newsom outlined more guidelines Thursday on how local governments can gradually allow businesses to reopen.

But enforcement has been spotty at best and often confusing as local governments layer rules on top of statewide mandates.

Some restaurants have reopened, only to be shuttered the following day. Most law enforcement agencies say they're using a light touch.

Meanwhile, the state's salons and barbershops still have to remain fully closed as they wait for the governor's updated guidelines that could be weeks away.

Paulie Warren, a hair stylist at RWM Hair Salon in Yuba City, said the salon temporarily reopen when the county adjusted its own stay-at-home order but quickly closed in fear the salon's workers losing their licenses.

"If I get a $1,000 fine and I'm not working, [I'll be] unable to pay it on time," Warren said. "For renewal, they will not renew your license if you have any violation, any fines. That's why people are so scared."

Yuba and Sutter counties are defying the state's health order after allowing businesses to reopen this week, including the area's mall.

Sutter County Spokesperson Chuck Smith says they are relying on science to determine whether or not a business can reopen.

"The order relied on Johns Hopkins Center for guidance that was issued in mid-April for all the governors across the United States," Smith explained. "It's a risk-based approach, opposed to the identification of essential and non-essential businesses."

Smith said local officials are more than aware that the counties' relaxed rules defies the state, but they don't see it as a major risk.

Salons and barber shops aren’t being forced to reopen in Sutter County, but if they do, it comes with the risk of losing their license to operate. The California board of Barbering and Cosmetology, which regulates the industry, said in a statement to ABC10 that it are standing with the governor.

Sutter County leaders say business owners should talk to an attorney for advice when it comes to the consequences of reopening.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Monica Coleman.

READ MORE ON ABC10:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP: